Bayramov And Fidan Discuss Israeli-Iranian Tensions In Phone Call

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation to address the recent escalation in the Middle East,reports citing TRT Haber.

The two top diplomats discussed Israel's military strike on Iranian territory, as well as other pressing regional developments.

The call underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagement between Baku and Ankara amid rising tensions in the region.