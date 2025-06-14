403
’Fear Index’ Jumps as Iran, Israel Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) The VIX volatility gauge, often referred to as the "fear index," jumped by 15.52 percent on Friday due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel.
Israel initiated a military campaign early Friday, striking Iran’s nuclear and defense infrastructure and resulting in the deaths of senior military leaders and scientists.
These strikes continued into Friday evening, impacting major cities including Tehran, Natanz, Tabriz, and Isfahan.
In response, Iran launched a counteroffensive titled Operation True Promise III later that night.
The VIX, which functions as a measure of financial market volatility, climbed by 2.8 points to reach 20.82 as of 2030 GMT.
The VIX, which functions as a measure of financial market volatility, climbed by 2.8 points to reach 20.82 as of 2030 GMT.
