Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Napoli Acquires Kevin De Bruyne on Free Transfer

Napoli Acquires Kevin De Bruyne on Free Transfer


2025-06-14 08:34:23
(MENAFN) Italian top-flight side Napoli has officially secured the services of Kevin De Bruyne at no cost, following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City.

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis posted a photo alongside the Belgian playmaker on X, writing: “Benvenuto (welcome) Kevin!”

Manchester City had previously revealed in April that De Bruyne, now 33, would depart at the end of the campaign, ending a decade-long stint at the club.

During the previous Premier League season, De Bruyne featured in 28 matches, scoring four times and registering seven assists.

He arrived at Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, playing a pivotal role in securing six Premier League championships and the club’s inaugural UEFA Champions League title in 2023.

Over the course of 422 games for Manchester City, he notched 108 goals and contributed 177 assists.

He was honored as the Premier League Player of the Season on two occasions: 2019–20 and 2021–22.

MENAFN14062025000045017167ID1109673871

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search