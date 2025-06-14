403
Napoli Acquires Kevin De Bruyne on Free Transfer
(MENAFN) Italian top-flight side Napoli has officially secured the services of Kevin De Bruyne at no cost, following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City.
Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis posted a photo alongside the Belgian playmaker on X, writing: “Benvenuto (welcome) Kevin!”
Manchester City had previously revealed in April that De Bruyne, now 33, would depart at the end of the campaign, ending a decade-long stint at the club.
During the previous Premier League season, De Bruyne featured in 28 matches, scoring four times and registering seven assists.
He arrived at Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, playing a pivotal role in securing six Premier League championships and the club’s inaugural UEFA Champions League title in 2023.
Over the course of 422 games for Manchester City, he notched 108 goals and contributed 177 assists.
He was honored as the Premier League Player of the Season on two occasions: 2019–20 and 2021–22.
