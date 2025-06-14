Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Boxer Vijender Singh Discuss Sports Facilities

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday met Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh and discussed issues related to sports facilities and youth empowerment in the city.

After the meeting, Vijender Singh said in a post on X, "Had a productive meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today. Discussed key issues related to youth empowerment, sports infrastructure, and opportunities for athletes. Grateful for her time and commitment towards building a stronger future for our nation."

The meeting came close to CM Gupta announcing the BJP government's plans to exploit the public-private partnership (PPP) model to make optimal use of sports infrastructure available in government institutions.

While inaugurating the Delhi Games 2025 last month, she promised to set up a Delhi Sports Council to boost facilities for students and assured enhanced budgetary support for the proposed Delhi Sports University.

CM Gupta said,“Under the previous governments, there were poor facilities for sportspersons who were forced to go to other states and get themselves registered there. But the new government will change the situation, and for this, it has doubled the budget for sports facilities.”

She said Delhi's athletes deserve all the essential facilities needed for their growth.“The Government is now working actively to change this by building a strong support system through the Delhi Sports Council,” she said.

"We want Delhi sportsmen to remain in the city and win laurels for the city," she added.

Hitting out at the previous AAP government for deterioration in the quality of sports infrastructure over the years, CM Gupta said,“We want to provide better stadiums, technology, and facilities for our sportspersons and offer financial support to them. The prize money for the Delhi Games has also been increased four times by our government.”

Sportspersons in the national capital should get the facilities that they deserve, she said, adding,“Delhi players were forced to represent other states as the honorarium and facilities for them were poor.”