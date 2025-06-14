AZAL Halts Flights From Baku To Tel Aviv, Tehran, Islamabad, New Delhi, And Riyadh
June 14, 2025:
. Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku (J2 331/332)
. Baku – New Delhi – Baku (J2 057/058)
. Baku – Islamabad – Baku (J2 143/144)
. Baku – Riyadh – Baku (J2 8203/8204)
. Baku – Tehran – Baku (J2 8017/8018)
June 15, 2025:
. Two flights on the Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku route (J2 021/022 and J2 321/322)
June 16, 2025:
. Two flights on the Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku route (J2 021/022 and J2 321/322)
. Baku – Tehran – Baku (J2 8017/8018)
Please note that flights on the Baku – Tabriz – Baku route have been cancelled until the end of June.
AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation, prioritizing flight safety. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes to the flight schedule.
For further inquiries, passengers can contact the airline via email at: [email protected] .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment