AZAL Halts Flights From Baku To Tel Aviv, Tehran, Islamabad, New Delhi, And Riyadh

Due to recent developments in the Middle East and the closure of airspace by several countries, the following Azerbaijan Airlines flights scheduled for June 14, 15, and 16, 2025, have been cancelled:

June 14, 2025:

. Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku (J2 331/332)

. Baku – New Delhi – Baku (J2 057/058)

. Baku – Islamabad – Baku (J2 143/144)

. Baku – Riyadh – Baku (J2 8203/8204)

. Baku – Tehran – Baku (J2 8017/8018)

June 15, 2025:

. Two flights on the Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku route (J2 021/022 and J2 321/322)

June 16, 2025:

. Two flights on the Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku route (J2 021/022 and J2 321/322)

. Baku – Tehran – Baku (J2 8017/8018)

Please note that flights on the Baku – Tabriz – Baku route have been cancelled until the end of June.

AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation, prioritizing flight safety. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes to the flight schedule.

For further inquiries, passengers can contact the airline via email at: [email protected] .