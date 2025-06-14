FM, Spanish Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Stop Escalation In Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi discussed on Saturday with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares Bueno efforts to stop the dangerous escalation in the region after the Israeli aggression against Iran.The ministers warned that the ongoing escalation endangers regional and international security, and stressed the need for collective regional and international efforts to contain tension and prevent the situation from spiraling into a broader confrontation that threatens international peace and security.The ministers also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression and to guarantee the regular delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the Strip, which is suffering from a deteriorating humanitarian disaster from the aggression.