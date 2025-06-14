Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Extends Flight Cancelations Until Sun.


2025-06-14 08:02:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced on Saturday that it has extended the flight cancellations until Sunday due to the ongoing situation in the country.
The airspace closure will continue until Sunday due to the situation in the country, Mehr News Agency quoted the organization's public relations director, Mehdi Ramezani, as saying.
Ramezani added that this decision comes within the framework of preserving the safety of passengers and flight security, calling on citizens not to go to airports and to rely on statements and news issued by official media sources.
Iran launched a missile attack on the Israeli occupation forces on Friday evening in response to the attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. (end)
