403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Extends Flight Cancelations Until Sun.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced on Saturday that it has extended the flight cancellations until Sunday due to the ongoing situation in the country.
The airspace closure will continue until Sunday due to the situation in the country, Mehr News Agency quoted the organization's public relations director, Mehdi Ramezani, as saying.
Ramezani added that this decision comes within the framework of preserving the safety of passengers and flight security, calling on citizens not to go to airports and to rely on statements and news issued by official media sources.
Iran launched a missile attack on the Israeli occupation forces on Friday evening in response to the attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. (end)
tma
The airspace closure will continue until Sunday due to the situation in the country, Mehr News Agency quoted the organization's public relations director, Mehdi Ramezani, as saying.
Ramezani added that this decision comes within the framework of preserving the safety of passengers and flight security, calling on citizens not to go to airports and to rely on statements and news issued by official media sources.
Iran launched a missile attack on the Israeli occupation forces on Friday evening in response to the attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. (end)
tma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment