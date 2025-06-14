Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM, Qatari Foreign Affairs Minister Discuss Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed Saturday latest regional developments with Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sultan Al-Muraikhi.
In a phone call, the two diplomats talked of the recent Israeli occupation aggression on Iran and its ramifications on regional and international fronts.
The ministers also discussed boosting coordination and amplifying diplomatic efforts to preserve regional security and stability. (end)
