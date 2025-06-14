Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), the diversified financial group with operations spanning 22 countries, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, highlighting continued growth across core segments and meaningful progress on its digital ecosystem strategy.

Revenue for the year increased by 23% to $2.05 billion, up from $1.67 billion the previous year. The company delivered strong operational performance.Total assets increased to $9.9 billion, and customer growth remained strong across all sectors.

“Our 2025 results show that the strategy we've been building for years is paying off,” said Timur Turlov, founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp .“We are transitioning from a collection of financial products to a unified ecosystem that touches nearly every aspect of our customers' financial lives. We're proud of the growth we've achieved, especially in our core businesses, and excited about what lies ahead.”

The company delivered strong operational growth, with total revenue reaching $2.05 billion - a 23% increase on the $1.67 billion recorded the previous year. This growth was driven by increased activity in brokerage and insurance segments, as well as higher interest income from margin and customer loans, reflecting the continued expansion of the company's diverse financial ecosystem.

Fee and commission income totaled $505.0 million, marking a 15% increase from $440.3 million in fiscal 2024. This growth was primarily fueled by a 29% increase in income from brokerage services, reaching $430.1 million, supported by an expanding retail customer base.

Interest income increased to $864.5 million, a 4% rise on the previous year. This was driven by increased margin lending to retail clients and an expanded loan portfolio at Freedom Bank KZ. Margin loan interest increased by 21%, while interest from customer loans grew by 18%. Increased returns from available-for-sale securities also contributed to gains, though income from trading securities declined amid market volatility.

Earnings per share were $1.43 (basic) and $1.40 (diluted), compared to $6.37 (basic) and $6.33 (diluted) in fiscal 2024. Net income amounted to $84.5 million. Brokerage accounts reached 683,000, marking a 29% year-on-year increase, while active accounts surged by 57% to surpass 151,000. The number of bank clients more than doubled to 2.5 million, and the number of insurance customers reached 1.17 million, reflecting the rising demand for integrated financial services.

Fiscal 2025 Highlights

The insurance segment was one of the year's top performers, with underwriting income up 134% to $617.6 million amid robust demand for pension and accident insurance products. The brokerage division generated $717.3 million in revenue, with fee and commission income, as well as interest income, remaining strong. The company's banking segment posted $506.1 million in revenue, while the“Other” segment - which includes lifestyle, telecom, and payment services - saw revenue increase 72% to $144 million, buoyed by contributions from e-commerce platform Arbuz, ticketing service Aviata, and newly acquired SilkNetCom LLP.

Freedom Holding took further bold steps to diversify its operations beyond finance. In 2024, it expanded its telecommunications business under the name Freedom Telecom and launched new media projects. These ventures form part of a broader plan to develop a comprehensive digital ecosystem centered on the company's flagship Freedom SuperApp, which integrates investing, banking, payments, and lifestyle services on a single platform.

“This year is a period of large-scale investments in the development of the holding's ecosystem for us. We are reinvesting a significant portion of the income from our key business areas into strengthening and growing the group's companies. This strategy is already yielding results: our market position is strengthening, and our presence is expanding. At the same time, we continue to invest in business development in new regions - both where licenses have already been obtained and where they are still in the process of being acquired,” noted Timur Turlov.

The holding continued to provide sponsorship support to various initiatives: the Kazakhstan Chess and Tennis Federations, the Competitive Programming Federation, the Junior Football League of Kazakhstan, and other organizations.

The company's focus remains on scaling its technology, expanding geographically, and deepening customer experience through artificial intelligence and product personalization.

“We believe connected ecosystems will define the next era of finance,” said Turlov.“By combining traditional financial stability with tech-enabled innovation, we're building something that goes far beyond banking or brokerage. We're building infrastructure for how people live, spend, save, and grow.”

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 22 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City.

In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom Insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata.

Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. The Company has a market capitalization exceeding $8 billion as of March 31, 2025. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

