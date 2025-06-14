403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BiH Pursues Talks with U.S. to Counter New Tariff Impact
(MENAFN) In a decisive move on Friday, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidency initiated bilateral economic and trade consultations with the United States as a direct response to recent U.S. tariff impositions.
Presidency member Denis Becirovic introduced the proposal during an extraordinary session, advocating for a flexible government-to-government (G2G) cooperation framework. This approach reflects the current improbability of formal free trade negotiations between the two nations.
The Council of Ministers has been instructed to deliver a letter of intent to the U.S. trade representative within 10 days and to pursue steps toward establishing a G2G agreement. The goal is to dismantle non-tariff obstacles, bolster institutional cooperation, and reinforce investment frameworks while adhering to Bosnia’s existing international commitments, particularly with the European Union (EU).
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations will conduct a thorough review of how the U.S. tariff policy affects Bosnia’s external trade. Authorities emphasized that no new measures will be implemented until this analysis is finalized.
Highlighting the critical nature of U.S.-Bosnia relations, officials stressed the strategic value of the partnership for the country’s political and economic trajectory. Economic analyst Igor Gavran condemned the U.S. tariff strategy as “economic bullying,” warning it could trigger lasting damage to Bosnian manufacturers integrated within EU supply chains, especially those in the automotive sector.
Presidency member Denis Becirovic introduced the proposal during an extraordinary session, advocating for a flexible government-to-government (G2G) cooperation framework. This approach reflects the current improbability of formal free trade negotiations between the two nations.
The Council of Ministers has been instructed to deliver a letter of intent to the U.S. trade representative within 10 days and to pursue steps toward establishing a G2G agreement. The goal is to dismantle non-tariff obstacles, bolster institutional cooperation, and reinforce investment frameworks while adhering to Bosnia’s existing international commitments, particularly with the European Union (EU).
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations will conduct a thorough review of how the U.S. tariff policy affects Bosnia’s external trade. Authorities emphasized that no new measures will be implemented until this analysis is finalized.
Highlighting the critical nature of U.S.-Bosnia relations, officials stressed the strategic value of the partnership for the country’s political and economic trajectory. Economic analyst Igor Gavran condemned the U.S. tariff strategy as “economic bullying,” warning it could trigger lasting damage to Bosnian manufacturers integrated within EU supply chains, especially those in the automotive sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment