Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BiH Pursues Talks with U.S. to Counter New Tariff Impact

2025-06-14 06:40:01
(MENAFN) In a decisive move on Friday, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidency initiated bilateral economic and trade consultations with the United States as a direct response to recent U.S. tariff impositions.

Presidency member Denis Becirovic introduced the proposal during an extraordinary session, advocating for a flexible government-to-government (G2G) cooperation framework. This approach reflects the current improbability of formal free trade negotiations between the two nations.

The Council of Ministers has been instructed to deliver a letter of intent to the U.S. trade representative within 10 days and to pursue steps toward establishing a G2G agreement. The goal is to dismantle non-tariff obstacles, bolster institutional cooperation, and reinforce investment frameworks while adhering to Bosnia’s existing international commitments, particularly with the European Union (EU).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations will conduct a thorough review of how the U.S. tariff policy affects Bosnia’s external trade. Authorities emphasized that no new measures will be implemented until this analysis is finalized.

Highlighting the critical nature of U.S.-Bosnia relations, officials stressed the strategic value of the partnership for the country’s political and economic trajectory. Economic analyst Igor Gavran condemned the U.S. tariff strategy as “economic bullying,” warning it could trigger lasting damage to Bosnian manufacturers integrated within EU supply chains, especially those in the automotive sector.

