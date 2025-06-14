Hero Splendor Plus XTEC In 2025: Mileage, Features And Price Breakdown

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC offers impressive mileage, modern features like a digital instrument cluster and LED lighting, and a reliable engine. While praised for fuel efficiency and value, some minor build quality concerns have been reported.

The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC comes with new technology and features. Excellent mileage, modern digital features, and a proven engine are its highlights. The XTEC boasts impressive fuel efficiency. Users report 80-85 kmpl in city and up to 95 kmpl on highways, exceeding the company's claim of 70 kmpl.

The XTEC variant brings a tech upgrade to this reliable commuter bike. It includes a digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, DRLs, taillamps, a USB charging port, and safety features like a side-stand engine cut-off and integrated braking (CBS).

As of June 2025, the Splendor Plus XTEC is competitively priced in India. The drum brake version starts around Rs 79,900, while the disc brake variant goes up to Rs 83,500 (ex-showroom). The new Splendor XTEC 2.0 model is priced at Rs 82,900. On-road prices remain under Rs 1 lakh in most cities, offering great value.

Its great mileage, proven engine, and modern digital features are major pluses. It's lightweight and easy to handle, especially in city traffic. However, some users have raised concerns about minor build quality issues, including faulty batteries and service complaints. Also, the gearbox remains a 4-speed unit, which can feel limiting on highways.

The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is perfect for commuters seeking great mileage with a modern feature set. The updated tech and styling give this iconic bike a fresh appeal without compromising performance. If you're looking for a budget-friendly, low-maintenance, and fuel-efficient ride, the XTEC is a solid contender in 2025.