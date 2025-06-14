MP Clarifies Roles For Contract Soldiers Aged 60+, Says“Not About Storming”
This was announced by Oleksandr Fedienko, a member of parliament and member of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, in a comment to Ukrinform.
“It should be clearly understood that we are not talking about mobilization resources that will directly participate in assault operations. Let's be honest - people aged 60+ are in most cases not suitable for such tasks, although, of course, there may be exceptions,” he said.
According to the deputy, people who have reached the age limit for military service are mostly experienced specialists who can be involved at the battalion and brigade levels to work at the strategic and operational-strategic levels.Read also: Ukraine's intelligence says Russia cuts pay to contract soldiers
“If there is a desire and health permits, then the involvement of such persons is quite logical and justified,” Fedienko added.
As reported by Ukrinform , on June 4, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law on military service under contract for persons who have reached the age limit for military service.
