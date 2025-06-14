Ukraine Conducts Second Exchange Of Severely Wounded Pows - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The second stage of the exchange of severely wounded and ill prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia has taken place.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram .

"Our people are coming home. Today, warriors of our Armed Forces, National Guard, and Border Guard Service are back home. They all require medical treatment, and they will certainly receive the care they need," Zelensky said.

He noted that this marks the second phase of returning severely wounded and seriously ill servicemen.

"We continue working to bring everyone home from Russian captivity. We thank everyone who helps make these exchanges possible - so that each and every one of them can be home, in Ukraine," the President emphasized.

As reported, the first stage of the return of severely wounded and ill soldiers from Russian captivity took place on June 10.

Photo: Office of the President