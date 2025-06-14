Ukraine Recovers From Russia 1,200 Bodies Of Fallen Soldiers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Another 1,200 bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders were repatriated to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Ukrinform learned.

"As a result of the repatriation effort, the bodies of 1,200 soldiers were returned to Ukraine. According to the Russian side, these are the bodies of Ukrainian citizens, in particular military personnel. The repatriation took place in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul," the report says.

It is noted that law enforcers, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will run the required examinations to identify the repatriated bodies.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for the assistance provided.

A special gratitude went out to the Ukrainian service members, who transport repatriated bodies to designated laboratories and coordinate the handover of the bodies to coroners.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Deputy Director of the State Scientific Research Expert Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ruslan Abbasov, said Ukraine has sufficient capacities to identify repatriated bodies without involving international experts.

