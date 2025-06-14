MFA Urges Ukrainians To Avoid Travel To Middle East Amid Escalating Tensions
The ministry issued the warning in light of the heightened threat levels in the region, Ukrinform reports.
The MFA recommends that all Ukrainians currently in these countries remain vigilant, closely monitor updates from local authorities, strictly adhere to safety protocols, and keep identification documents on hand at all times.
In case of an emergency or if facing threats to life or health, citizens are urged to contact the nearest Ukrainian diplomatic mission or the MFA's 24/7 hotline at +38-044-238-15-88, or via email at ....Read also: Israel hits dozens of Iranian nuclear program targets
The Israel Defense Forces launched an overnight air attack targeting numerous facilities associated with Iran's nuclear program and other military infrastructure. In retaliation, Iran launched more than 100 drones toward Israel.
