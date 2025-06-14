Sumy Region Affected By Nearly 70 Russian Attacks Over Past Day
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , as conveyed by Ukrinform.
It is noted that starting from the morning of June 13 to the morning of June 14, 2025, Russian troops launched nearly 70 attacks across 21 settlements in nine territorial communities of the region. The highest number of shellings was recorded in Sumy district. No casualties were reported.
The enemy actively used drone-delivered munitions and guided aerial bombs: nearly 30 drone drops and almost 10 strikes with guided aerial bombs were recorded.
Additionally, the enemy carried out strikes using FPV drones and UAVs across Sumy region. Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: private homes were damaged in Sumy community; a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in Popivka community.
Throughout the day, local authorities, together with the State Emergency Service units, National Police, and public organizations from border communities, evacuated 40 people.Read also: Zaporizhzhia attacked by 14 Shahed drones, two police officers injure
As Ukrinform reported, on June 13, Russian forces attacked Bilopillia community in Sumy region, leaving the town without electricity.
