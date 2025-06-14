Jordan Reopens Air Space For Civil Aviation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission announced today the reopening of Jordanian airspace, which had been closed on Friday due to developments related to the Israeli attacks on Iran.

Chairman of the Commission Haitham Misto said that air traffic resumed in Jordanian airspace as of 7:30 am local time.

The commission had announced yesterday the temporary closure of the country's airspace and the suspension of all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights as a precaution against potential risks stemming from the ongoing escalation in the region.