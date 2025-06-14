Six Premier Restaurants Unveil New Exclusive Menus From Michelin-Starred Favorites to Japanese Artisanal Gems Complimentary Dcor & Crystal Balloons | Up to 50% Dining Offers and 13% Rewards



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2025 - Make every special moment count with a memorable dining experience at Lee Gardens. From now to July 13, the 'Celebrate Every Bite' campaign invites you to savor authentic global flavors and exclusive new menus, paired with custom 2-meter-tall dcor and sparkling crystal balloons (available upon booking*). Whether you're dining with a partner, family, or friends, Lee Gardens sets the stage for unforgettable gatherings.







Lee Gardens Presents 'Celebrate Every Bite': A Joyful Culinary Celebration

Make every special moment count with a memorable dining experience at Lee Gardens. From now to July 13, the 'Celebrate Every Bite' campaign invites you to savor authentic global flavors and exclusive new menus, paired with custom 2-meter-tall dcor and sparkling crystal balloons (available upon booking*). Whether you're dining with a partner, family, or friends, Lee Gardens sets the stage for unforgettable gatherings.

Elevate the celebration with exclusive rewards: spend HK$1,500 in a single dining transaction to receive a HK$200 Lee Gardens One-Six digital shopping e-Coupon, blending culinary joy with shopping delights.

Six Premier Restaurants Unveil New Exclusive Menus

Lee Gardens is Hong Kong's premier destination for world-class dining, showcasing exceptional restaurants: Aire's vibrant Spanish cuisine, Roganic's Michelin-starred British fare, Leela's creative Indian dishes, Kanizen's Japanese crab mastery, Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa's renowned eel creations, and Caviar House & Prunier's storied caviar legacy. Each introduces exclusive menus to elevate your dining experience.

Aire

Aire captures the soul of Basque grilling with premium seafood and meats from Spain's coasts and beyond, paired with handpicked Spanish wines. The new alfresco terrace blends Mediterranean charm with vibrant gatherings, featuring magic performances on select dates and warm ambient lighting that ignites lively evenings. Edgard Sanuy Barahona guides the kitchen's bold flavors savor the Galician Beef Prime Rib 'Txuleta', aged prime rib bursting with smoky depth; the Lobster Rice Caldoso, a soulful lobster rice steeped in rich, briny broth; Carabineros 'Formentera Style' plated over crispy agria potato chips and topped with sunny side duck eggs creating a harmonious blend of textures; or a delicate White Chocolate & Yogurt Ganache with Passion Fruit Glace and Ginger Ice Cream.



Address: Shop No. 301B-302, 3/F, Lee Garden One

Tel: 2866 3286

Opening Hours: Mon-Sun 11:30am - 2:30pm, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Celebration Services

Campaign Period: Magic performances on selected dates. Reserve seat 3 days in advance to enjoy a complimentary customised crystal balloon. Contact the restaurant 3 days in advance to arrange relevant matters.

Regular: Instant photo, birthday card and platter message service for special occasions

Booking link:

Kanizen

Kanizen specializes in Japanese crab cuisine, using premium snow crab to create dishes with unique flavors through varied cooking styles. The new 9-course Yoshi Set Menu (HK$1,080) showcases Taraba crab's sweet, delicate taste, with highlights like the Taraba Crab Shabu Shabu, where a rich, savory broth enhances tender crab meat, and the Taraba Crab Tempura, crispy outside with a soft, succulent center. The new Enraku Set Menu (HK$1,500), debuting on June 16, showcases Taraba crab shabu shabu, Anago Tempura, Japanese Sake Steamed Clams, and Kyushu A5 Wagyu with vegetables steamed in a wooden box.

During the campaign period, Kanizen offers 50% off its special set menu on Tuesday nights.

Ingredients arrive fresh from Japan three times weekly (except caviar and select vegetables), ensuring purity of taste. The Zen-inspired dining room, accented with Buddhist bonsai, offers a tranquil backdrop for intimate moments, perfect for celebrating quiet connections with loved ones.

Address: Shop No. 301B-302, 3/F, Lee Garden One

Tel: 2866 1618 / 9683 1618

Whatsapp: 9683 1618

Opening Hours: Mon-Sun 12:00nn - 2:00pm (last order), 6:00pm-9:30pm (last order)

Celebration Services

Campaign Period: Reserve seat 3 days in advance to enjoy a complimentary customised crystal balloon. Contact the restaurant 3 days in advance to arrange relevant matters.

Regular: Instant digital photo with photo frame, platter message service upon request

Booking link: :inline-live-1/-LqkoL_sLixdDx6z75n6

Leela

Treat your loved ones to a royal experience at Leela, where the Royal Experience Menu (HK$1,188 per person) is a poetic ode to India's imperial past, reimagined by Chef Manav Tuli. The star Qaliya Shirazi weaves slow-cooked meats with ripe tomatoes and fragrant spices, its warmth unfolding in layers of flavor.

Served in a palatial space designed by Andr Fu, the setting evokes the grandeur of ancient dynasties, perfect for an unforgettable evening. Each dish tells a story of heritage, crafted with modern finesse to captivate the senses. During the promotional period, enjoy a 10% discount on the minimum charge for private room bookings at Leela.

Address: Shop No. 301-310, 3/F, Lee Garden Three

Tel: 2882 5316

Opening Hours: Mon 5:30pm - 10:45pm,Tue-Sun 12nn - 3:30pm, 5:30pm -10:45pm

Celebration Services

Campaign Period: Reserve private dining room 3 days in advance to enjoy a complimentary personalised balloon / floral decoration and a customised crystal balloon. Contact the restaurant 3 days in advance to arrange relevant matters.

Regular: Personalised platter message upon request

Booking link:

Roganic

Helmed by British chef Simon Rogan MBE, Roganica Michelin Star and Green Star recipientchampions farm-to-table dining with local, organic ingredients. Its new menu showcases inventive dishes that celebrate Hong Kong's seasonal bounty, served in a warm space crafted with recycled timber for a sustainable, earthy charm. In June, Roganic will introduce two innovative dishes: Seaweed Custard with Smoked Eel and Fermented Horseradish, and Stuffed Three Yellow Chicken with White Dragon Corn, Grilled Lettuce, and a Sauce Infused with Fats and Black Garlic Vinegar.

Roganic's cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages reflect Simon Rogan's ethos of fully utilizing every ingredient. The wine list showcases small-scale winemakers who honor nature, crafting distinctive wines. Organized by style rather than region, it invites guests to effortlessly explore their preferences. To complement the menu, Roganic provides three levels of wine pairing and a mixed pairing for those that might want a little less alcohol.

Address: Shop No. 402-403, 4/F, Lee Garden One

Tel: 2817 8383

Opening Hours: Wed-Sun 12:00nn - 2:00pm, 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Celebration Services

Campaign Period: Reserve private dining room 3 days in advance to enjoy a complimentary personalised floral decoration. Contact the restaurant 3 days in advance to arrange relevant matters.

Regular: Receive a complimentary dessert, a personalized platter message, and a birthday card for special occasion upon request

Booking Link:

Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa

Since 1932, Nagoya's Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa, lauded by the Michelin Guide, has perfected charcoal-grilled eel. The signature Ippon Unagia whole live eeldelivers succulent flesh and crisp, caramelized skin, prepared before your eyes in an open kitchen.

The new Banquet Sets (HK$720HK$895) feature Unagi Tamagoyaki, silken and savory; Shirayaki and Kabayaki Eel, pure and unadorned; sashimi; and nourishing soup. Hong Kong exclusives include Uni & Unagi Hitsumabushi, paired with three regional sake. Kids can join the celebration with a pioneering children's menu featuring Unagi Spring Rolls, crisp and kid-friendly, alongside chicken wings, tempura shrimp, and creamy Hokkaido milk pudding.

During the campaign period, dine during weekday early sessions (11:30 AM12:00 PM or 5:30 PM6:00 PM) to enjoy set menus with no additional service charge.

To celebrate the Japanese Eel Festival, a special promotion will be offered on July 18. Customers can enjoy up to a 50% discount on this exclusive day.

Address: Shop No. 401A, 4/F, Lee Garden One

Tel: 3590 8997

Opening Hours:

Mon-Fri 11:30am - 3:00pm, 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Sat & Sun, Public Holiday 11:30am - 3:30pm, 5:30pm-9:30pm

Celebration Services

Campaign Period: Reserve Banquet Set 3 days in advance to enjoy a complimentary personalized crystal balloon. Contact the restaurant 3 days in advance to arrange relevant matters.

Regular: During your birthday month, enjoy a complimentary Japanese dessert

Booking Link: :inline-live-3/-OBUhcSftKl6hZ1BlXsV?language=en

Caviar House & Prunier

With a 150-year legacy, Caviar House & Prunier sets the standard for luxury, sourcing from Bordeaux's Prunier sturgeon farm and Swiss Alps-smoked Balik salmon. The Limited-Time Tasting Set for Two (HK$1,800) features three exquisite caviars, each a study in briny elegance, accompanied by chilled champagne, silky salmon, and velvety ice creamperfect for spoiling someone special with a decadent treat. During the campaign period, customers can enjoy 10% off on dine-in food items.

Address: B1/F, Lee Garden One

Tel: 6119 3966

Opening Hours: Mon-Sun 11:00am - 8:00pm

Lee Gardens Restaurants - Personalised Celebration Services

Make your loved ones feel extra special with customized 2-meter-tall celebratory dcor*, personalised crystal balloons and magic performances, adding a touch of wonder to your unforgettable moments. Decorations and crystal balloons can be tailored with style, color, and message of your choice.

Contact the restaurant 3 days in advance to arrange relevant matters.

*Terms and conditions apply, please contact the restaurant for more details.

Special Culinary Experiences

Lee Gardens partners with Caviar House & Prunier to host two exclusive 'Caviar & Champagne Appreciation Workshops' on June 18 and July 2 (78 PM) at their Lee Garden One shop, delving into the art of pairing exquisite caviar with fine champagne. Lee Gardens members can redeem a ticket in the app with 3,000 points.

Exclusive Dining Rewards at Lee Gardens

From now until July 13, customers can enjoy these rewards while dining at designated outlets at Lee Garden One-Six:

* Spend HK$1,500 in a single transaction for a HK$200 Lee Garden One-Six digital shopping e-Coupon.

* Spend HK$6,800 in a single transaction for HK$400 Lee Garden One-Six e-Coupons and a HK$100 Pret A Manger e-Coupon. (Club Avenue Members Exclusive Offer: Receive a HK$340 premium French caviar and champagne set e-Coupon in addition.)

To celebrate the occasion, select dining outlets at Lee Gardens offer up to 50% off.

Kanizen

Enjoy 50% off on Hagi Set ? on June Tuesdays

Enjoy 50% off on Enraku Set ?? on July Tuesdays

Bow Artisan Cakery

Enjoy $300 off upon spending $600 or above on regular-priced items

Enjoy $500 off upon spending HK$1,000 or above on regular-priced items

Enjoy a complimentary regular cupcake upon purchasing 3 regular cupcakes. (Discounted price: $165, Original price: $220)

Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa

Early bird menu without 10% service charge (Weekdays 11:3012:00 / 17:3018:00)

Jul 18 Eel Festival Celebration: Enjoy up to 50% off discount with exciting dice-tossing activities!

Caviar House & Prunier

Enjoy 10% off dine-in on food menu

Leela

Early 10% off private dining room minimum spending

- Lunch: HK$5,400+10% (was HK$6,000+10%)

- Dinner: HK$9,000+10% (was HK$10,000+10%)

Aroma Wine Bistro

Enjoy a special 10% off for selected champagnes for your special day

Feather & Bone

Father's Day Special Beer Offer: On 15 June 2025, all dads may enjoy one free complimentary Coopers lager or pale ale.

Kids Eat Free Offer: Enjoy one complimentary kids menu with a small juice per table upon minimum spending of $180 for the accompanying adult, available between 2:30pm until 5:30pm every Monday to Friday.

La Maison du Chocolat

Enjoy a Chocolate Unhinged Spread upon purchasing over HK$1,000 until 15 June

Siam Noodle

Enjoy complimentary ice-lemon tea upon ordering steamed sea bass

Enjoy a complimentary mango sticky rice when you collect 10 stamps!

Venchi

Enjoy a complimentary key charm upon purchasing Gelato Family Pack 1000g including Coconut Red Bean Flavour until 15 June



Hashtag: #LeeGardens The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About the Lee Gardens Area The Lee Gardens Area in Causeway Bay consists of Hysan Place, Lee Gardens One to Six, Lee Theatre, Leighton Centre, One Hysan Avenue (I.T HYSAN ONE), and 25 Lan Fong Road. Located at the heart of Causeway Bay and surrounded by the bustling city centre, the premium destination offers first-class business and retail facilities, including exciting fashion, lifestyle products and dining. This high-energy zone truly stands among the most vital and dynamic journeys of discovery in the world, creating a choice location for people to work, shop and play.

Website:





Facebook:





IG:





Weibo:





WeChat ID: LeeGardensHongKong

the Lee Gardens Area