France Holds Firm on Recognizing Palestinian State
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reaffirmed France’s firm commitment to recognizing the State of Palestine, underscoring the urgency of advancing a political resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian war.
Speaking at the civil society forum “Paris Call for the Two-State Solution, Peace and Regional Security,” held by the Paris Peace Forum, Barrot declared, France would “uphold the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination by recognizing the State of Palestine.”
“I say it again here: whatever the recent developments in the region, France is determined to do so,” he emphasized, signaling a clear shift amid escalating regional tensions.
Barrot highlighted the imminent UN-backed conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia in New York as a critical moment for renewed diplomatic efforts. “This political solution involves the creation of a viable Palestinian state with renewed governance, strong security guarantees for both Israelis and Palestinians,” he said.
Barrot called on the international community to show "courage" and "strong mobilization" in pursuing the "path of peace," emphasizing the urgent demand for "an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the massive and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza."
The minister issued a stark warning about the fragile state of the two-state solution: “The two-state solution, to which we remain firmly committed -- a condition for peace and security in the region, and a requirement under international law -- is now facing existential threats: the multiplication of unilateral measures on the ground, the acceleration of settlement expansion and the prospect of annexation, the deepening of hatred, and the collapse of the peace process.”
Barrot also lamented the humanitarian toll, stating, “Too many” civilians are paying the price of the war in Gaza “that has gone on for far too long.” “We owe them our compassion, and every minute should be dedicated to achieving a ceasefire.”
This renewed French stance comes amid intensifying conflict, underscoring the critical need for an urgent and effective peace strategy to stabilize the region.
