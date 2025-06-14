403
Air India Crash Leaves Nearly Three Hundred Dead
(MENAFN) The confirmed death toll from Thursday’s devastating Air India crash near Ahmedabad Airport has surged to 274, according to a Saturday report by a local newspaper. Among the dead are 33 individuals on the ground, in addition to the 241 passengers and crew previously reported killed.
The latest figures suggest that the additional casualties were likely civilians present at Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College campus, which lies near the crash site, the newspaper noted.
In response to the tragedy, the Indian government has set up a high-powered investigative committee to determine the cause of the accident, local media reported. The panel will be chaired by the Union Home Secretary and include senior representatives—no lower than joint secretary rank—from both central and state administrations. Officials have committed to releasing a full report within three months.
Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operated by Air India, was en route from Ahmedabad to London when it went down shortly after takeoff. Only one person survived the crash.
Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operated by Air India, was en route from Ahmedabad to London when it went down shortly after takeoff. Only one person survived the crash.
