Dubai Marina Blaze Tamed After Six-Hour Fight

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A blaze in the upper levels of the 67‐storey Marina Pinnacle tower in Dubai Marina was extinguished after nearly six hours of intense firefighting effort on Friday night, authorities confirmed, with no reported injuries.

Flames erupted at approximately 9:30 pm from one of the upper floors, prompting urgent deployment of Dubai Civil Defence teams. Thick smoke was seen billowing around the 60th floor, and emergency crews worked swiftly to evacuate 3,820 residents from 764 apartments. Multiple agencies-including ambulances and mental health support units-remained on standby as containment operations got underway.

By 1:44 am, the Dubai Media Office reported that evacuation was complete and efforts to contain the fire were ongoing. By 2:21 am, the full evacuation was confirmed safe and injury-free. Civil Defence officials continued extinguishing hotspots until around 3:30 am, declaring the blaze under control roughly six hours after it began.

The 67‐storey Marina Pinnacle tower, also known as Tiger Tower, sits adjacent to The Torch, another residential high‐rise with its own history of fire incidents in 2015 and 2017. In this case, the presence of fire-resistant cladding and a coordinated emergency response were credited for preventing injuries and halting the spread of flames to neighbouring structures.

Residents who fled described chaotic scenes as they left their flats in pyjamas, some carrying pets, and congregated outside the tower in the late‐night heat. One resident recalled smelling pungent smoke on the 49th floor and racing down emergency staircases alongside neighbours.

Considering the recurring fire incidents in high-rise buildings across the emirate, safety standards have been under scrutiny. In 2018, amended Fire and Life Safety Code regulations mandated the use of NFPA‐285 fire safety tests on cladding systems. Despite regulatory tightening, buildings like Marina Pinnacle and The Torch, which had earlier vulnerabilities, retained updated materials and protocols.

Dubai Civil Defence said its upgraded equipment, including specialised aerial vehicles and rapid deployment teams, enabled quicker access to upper‐floor blazes. Officials pointed out that the absence of injuries reflected improvements since prior incidents.

Emergency units also cordoned off the surrounding area as a precaution, urging nearby residents and motorists to avoid the marina precinct until the scene was safe.

With the fire now suppressed, engineers and inspectors are beginning a thorough investigation into its cause, though authorities have yet to release detailed findings. Civil Defence will examine potential factors including electrical faults, balcony grill cooking, or cladding degradation.

Evacuees have been offered temporary accommodation and healthcare evaluations. Petra Morgan, one of the residents, described waiting in the street with other tenants and pets, noting the presence of mental‐health professionals among responders providing calming reassurance.

This incident again highlights the persistent risks of high‐rise living in dense urban environments such as Dubai Marina. While past fires have prompted stricter building regulations, ongoing vigilance is deemed vital. Experts have pointed out that fire-alarm systems, stairwell access, staff training, and rapid evacuation protocols remain crucial elements in minimising harm.

