403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
'Fear Index' Surges 15.5 Percent Following Iran-Israel Strikes
(MENAFN) Market anxiety spiked sharply on Friday as the VIX volatility index, often dubbed the “fear index,” jumped 15.52% amid a dramatic military escalation between Iran and Israel.
The surge followed a series of Israeli strikes launched early Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and military assets. Among the targets were strategic locations in Tehran, Natanz, Tabriz, and Isfahan. The attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.
In swift retaliation, Iran launched Operation True Promise III on Friday night, intensifying fears of a broader regional conflict.
By 20:30 GMT, the VIX had risen 2.8 points to 20.82, reflecting heightened investor unease and a potential shift toward risk-off sentiment in global markets.
The VIX is widely used as a gauge of expected short-term market volatility, with spikes often coinciding with geopolitical instability or economic shocks.
The surge followed a series of Israeli strikes launched early Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and military assets. Among the targets were strategic locations in Tehran, Natanz, Tabriz, and Isfahan. The attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.
In swift retaliation, Iran launched Operation True Promise III on Friday night, intensifying fears of a broader regional conflict.
By 20:30 GMT, the VIX had risen 2.8 points to 20.82, reflecting heightened investor unease and a potential shift toward risk-off sentiment in global markets.
The VIX is widely used as a gauge of expected short-term market volatility, with spikes often coinciding with geopolitical instability or economic shocks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment