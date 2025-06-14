403
House Fire in Sydney Leaves Elderly Woman Dead
(MENAFN) A devastating late-night fire claimed the life of an elderly woman and left a man hospitalized in Sydney’s inner west on Friday, prompting a police investigation into its cause.
Emergency services rushed to a terrace house engulfed in flames on New Canterbury Road in Petersham around 11:50 p.m., according to a statement issued Saturday by NSW Police.
Firefighters battled the blaze while officers evacuated residents from nearby properties. Once the fire was contained, responders discovered a body believed to be an 82-year-old woman inside the charred structure.
A second resident, a 57-year-old man, suffered smoke inhalation. Paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Police have established a crime scene and launched an inquiry to determine what sparked the deadly fire.
No further details have been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.
