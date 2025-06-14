403
Trump is shamelessly proud to support Israel miltiry
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that Iran might now be open to reengaging in nuclear negotiations with the United States, following a wide-scale Israeli military operation that struck Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure, reportedly killing at least 86 people and wounding 341.
"They missed the opportunity to make a deal. Now, they may have another opportunity. We’ll see," Trump said during a phone interview, according to reports.
When questioned about why he believed Iran would return to the negotiation table despite the recent assault by Israel, Trump claimed that Iranian officials had already reached out to him.
"They're calling me to speak," he said. When asked for clarification on who had contacted him, Trump replied: "The same people we worked with the last time ... Many of them are dead now."
A sixth round of indirect diplomatic discussions was scheduled to take place Sunday in Oman. However, the status of those talks remains uncertain following the Israeli strikes and Iran's vow to retaliate.
Trump appeared to praise the Israeli offensive, stating: "They had the finest equipment in the world, which is American equipment.”
The air operation, launched early Friday, involved approximately 200 Israeli warplanes targeting key Iranian nuclear and missile sites. According to reports, several high-ranking Iranian military leaders and nuclear experts were among the casualties.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the mission as “targeted” and indicated it would continue for as long as deemed necessary.
In response, Iran vowed "severe punishment" and called for an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council.
While distancing itself from the operation, the U.S. government emphasized that Israel acted independently and warned Iran against directing any retaliation toward American personnel or facilities.
