Trump Commends Israel's Airstrikes on Iran, Says More to Come
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday praised Israel’s overnight airstrikes on Iran, calling the operation “excellent” and suggesting that further strikes could follow.
In an interview with a news outlet, Trump spoke with notable enthusiasm about the military action, stating, “I think it’s been excellent.” He stressed that Iran had been given a chance to avoid such a response, but failed to take it. "We gave them a chance and they didn't take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more," Trump remarked.
When asked by whether the United States had any involvement in the strikes, Trump declined to offer a direct answer, saying only, “I don’t want to comment on that.”
The comments signal growing tensions in the region, with Israel and Iran continuing their long-standing conflict over military operations and nuclear ambitions. Trump's remarks underscore the ongoing volatility in the Middle East, with potential for further military escalation.
