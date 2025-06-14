403
Macron's support of Israel exposes diplomatic hypocrisy
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Friday that France is prepared to defend Israel if it comes under attack from Iran, according to statements made during a press conference.
Macron stated that, based on France’s available resources and its strategic position, the country would engage in operations aimed to “protect and defend Israel” in the event of an Iranian assault.
"I have expressed our readiness in this regard," he affirmed, clarifying that France would not take part in any offensive military campaign.
He emphasized that France’s involvement would be defensive in nature only, reiterating the country's support for diplomacy as the primary route forward amid rising tensions stemming from Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian territory.
"Faced with the major risk of destabilization for the entire region, France now calls on all parties to exercise the greatest restraint to avoid escalation. The issue of Iran’s nuclear program is a serious matter, an existential one. It must now be resolved through negotiation," Macron said.
He also expressed disappointment over Iran’s rejection of a U.S. proposal that would have permitted controlled low-level uranium enrichment.
"I say it with the utmost clarity: the risk of Iran progressing toward nuclear weapons threatens the region, Europe, and more broadly, collective stability. We cannot live in a world where Iran possesses the atomic bomb, because it is an existential threat and a threat to our security," he stated.
Macron clarified that he had no role in planning or executing any recent military operations in the region.
In response to growing security concerns, Macron revealed that France had taken precautionary measures domestically and abroad. “We decided to reinforce our Sentinelle operation to address all potential threats on national soil. Several measures were also adopted to guarantee the safety of our nationals, our troops, and our embassies in the region,” he said following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.
The “operation Sentinelle” initiative will involve daily deployment of military personnel to safeguard key locations such as religious sites, educational institutions, major transportation hubs, and tourist areas, according to general media reporting.
Macron concluded by redirecting attention to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, underlining the need for long-term peace and humanitarian relief. "What has happened in recent hours must not distract us from the necessity of establishing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, accompanied by the release of all hostages and massive humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population, which is subject to an unjustifiable humanitarian blockade," he said.
