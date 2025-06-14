Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
deaths, inguries reported in Israel amid Iran attacks

2025-06-14 03:25:46
(MENAFN) At least three people were killed and 91 others injured in Israel following Iran’s missile response to recent Israeli attacks, according to multiple reports.

A woman who was seriously wounded during the initial barrage of missiles eventually died from her injuries, as stated by Israel’s national broadcaster. Two more fatalities were later confirmed after another wave of missile strikes hit central parts of the country.

The number of injured roses to 91, with reports indicating that three individuals hurt in the most recent attacks are in critical or serious condition.

Approximately 300 residents from the Greater Tel Aviv region had to be relocated due to severe structural damage to their homes. An additional 100 people were evacuated from Ramat Gan, a city near Tel Aviv, as reported by local news outlets.

According to general reporting, around nine buildings were destroyed in Ramat Gan, and extensive damage affected hundreds of homes and vehicles.

Meanwhile, air defense systems were seen intercepting projectiles above Tehran, following continued Israeli airstrikes, as noted by sources.

The escalation began early Friday when Israeli forces launched attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure, which led to the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian military officials and scientific experts. In retaliation, Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles toward various Israeli cities.

