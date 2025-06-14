15 Years Of Peace Of Mind: Tata Nexon EV And Curvv EV Get Industry-First Warranty

Tata Motors introduces a 15-year warranty for the Nexon EV (45 kWh) and upcoming Curvv EV, addressing long-term ownership concerns and setting a new standard in the Indian EV market.

Tata Motors has launched a groundbreaking initiative in India's EV market: a 15-year warranty for select EV models. This redefines long-term ownership and applies to the Nexon EV (45 kWh) and the upcoming Curvv EV. Addressing customer concerns about EV maintenance, this move strengthens confidence in Tata's EV range and sets a new standard for the Indian auto industry.

While termed a lifetime warranty, Tata defines it as 15 years from the vehicle's registration. This extended coverage protects against major mechanical and battery issues as long as the original owner retains the car.

Current 45 kWh Nexon EV owners are also eligible, adding value for early adopters. However, the offer is model-specific, not for the entire Tata EV range.

The offer has key conditions. It's exclusive to the 45 kWh Nexon EV and doesn't transfer beyond the original buyer. If the car changes hands, the warranty drops to 8 years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first. Ownership must be under a private individual, and an active IRA connection is required. The coverage becomes void if the EV is sold, commercially registered, or lacks proper connectivity.

For the warranty to remain valid, all services must be at authorized Tata EV service centers. Owners must adhere to Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.'s maintenance schedule, and the EV battery must be in proper working order.

Customers are encouraged to inform the dealership about the offer during registration to complete the necessary formalities.

The Tata Curvv EV comes in two battery types: 45 kWh (up to 502 km range) and 55 kWh (up to 585 km range), starting at Rs 17.49 lakh. The Nexon EV, available in 10 variants and 4 colors, ranges from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh. Only the 45 kWh model qualifies for the full 15-year warranty, making it a great long-term EV investment.