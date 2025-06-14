Arjun Kapoor Says He Is 'Super Proud, Happy' For Sister Anshula

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor is super proud and happy for his sister Anshula Kapoor, who is currently seen in the reality show“The Traitors”, which he said is another milestone on her journey of discovering what she is.

Arjun took to his Instagram stories, where he re-shared a post by Anshula. In the image, she is seen sitting in front of the television with“The Traitors” playing in the background.

“She's forming & forging her own path... this one is another milestone on her journey of discovering who & what she is... So cool!!! Super proud & happy for her,” hhe wrote as the caption.

The show features names such as Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Jasmine Bhasin, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Lakshmi Manchu, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sufi Motiwala.

In the show, identified as 'innocents,' players must find and eliminate the 'traitors' from among them, who are carefully and secretly chosen at the beginning of the show by the host, Karan Johar.

Collaborating with independent distributor All3Media International, Prime Video India brings the Indian adaptation of IDTV's BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, The Traitors, produced by BBC Studios India Productions The show premiered on June 12,“The Traitors” streams on Prime Video.

Talking about Arjun, the actor was last seen in the romantic comedy“Mere Husband Ki Biwi” directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Arjun and Anshula are the children of film producers Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie. Arjun made his acting debut in 2012 with the drama Ishaqzaade. He further tasted commercial successes in the 2014 films Gunday and 2 States and the 2016 film Ki & Ka.