Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'The Rubicon Has Been Crossed': Iran Likely To Break Paralysis With Massive Retaliation

'The Rubicon Has Been Crossed': Iran Likely To Break Paralysis With Massive Retaliation


2025-06-14 01:07:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tehran- Iran's paralysis following Israel's massive strike against its nuclear facilities is unlikely to last, Iran experts say, warning that Tehran will imminently retaliate as a“Rubicon has been crossed.”

“Iran's leadership is likely reeling, but that paralysis is unlikely to last,” Sina Toossi, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, said in a statement, CNN reported.

“A large-scale retaliation, likely involving drone and missile strikes into Israeli territory, appears imminent,” Toossi said, adding that“rather than crippling Iran's military and nuclear capabilities, Israel's escalation risks fueling nationalist sentiment, solidifying internal cohesion and triggering a dangerous cycle of retaliation, all while increasing the likelihood of American entanglement.”

Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute in Washington, DC, told CNN that it would be difficult for Iran not to retaliate, adding that Iran's response is likely to be bigger than its attack in October, which saw Iranian missiles attack Israeli military sites.

It is unclear how long it will take Iran to recover from Israel's blows, however, Parsi said.

Read Also A Dangerous New Front Red Flag Rises: Middle East On Brink As Israel Strikes Iran

In its attack, Israel has“tried to kill off several of the norms around the use of force and international law, to essentially bring it down to a situation where it is law of the jungle,” Parsi said.

Toossi added that Trump has warned Israel not to strike.“Whether that was a strategic ruse or genuine restraint is now irrelevant. The Rubicon has been crossed,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN14062025000215011059ID1109672869

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search