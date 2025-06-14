'The Rubicon Has Been Crossed': Iran Likely To Break Paralysis With Massive Retaliation

“Iran's leadership is likely reeling, but that paralysis is unlikely to last,” Sina Toossi, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, said in a statement, CNN reported.

“A large-scale retaliation, likely involving drone and missile strikes into Israeli territory, appears imminent,” Toossi said, adding that“rather than crippling Iran's military and nuclear capabilities, Israel's escalation risks fueling nationalist sentiment, solidifying internal cohesion and triggering a dangerous cycle of retaliation, all while increasing the likelihood of American entanglement.”

Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute in Washington, DC, told CNN that it would be difficult for Iran not to retaliate, adding that Iran's response is likely to be bigger than its attack in October, which saw Iranian missiles attack Israeli military sites.

It is unclear how long it will take Iran to recover from Israel's blows, however, Parsi said.

In its attack, Israel has“tried to kill off several of the norms around the use of force and international law, to essentially bring it down to a situation where it is law of the jungle,” Parsi said.

Toossi added that Trump has warned Israel not to strike.“Whether that was a strategic ruse or genuine restraint is now irrelevant. The Rubicon has been crossed,” he said.

