Thug Life OTT Release: Is Kamal Haasan Starrer Skipping Theatres For Early OTT Streaming?
New trouble is brewing around the OTT release of Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life,' directed by Mani Ratnam, amid reports of early digital premiere plans.
'Thug Life' was one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, starring Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Joju George, Trisha, Abirami, and Nassar. Directed by Mani Ratnam, with music by A.R. Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, the film released on June 5th amidst high expectations.
Fans were eagerly awaiting 'Thug Life,' especially as it marked the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 37 years. Expectations were high for a 'Nayakan'-level gangster film. However, 'Thug Life' fell short, receiving highly negative reviews.
Negative reviews impacted 'Thug Life's box office performance. Even after a week, it hasn't reached 100 crore. Yesterday's collection was a mere 65 lakhs in Tamil Nadu, making it a potential major flop of the year.
Netflix bought 'Thug Life's OTT rights for 130 crore. But with the poor box office results, they're reportedly renegotiating, wanting to reduce the price by 30 crore. If talks succeed, the film might release on OTT in early July.
