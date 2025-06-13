Dubai: Woman Fined Over Dh2 Million For Stealing From Investor

An Asian woman was sentenced by a Dubai misdemeanours court to two years in jail plus a fine of Dh 2.85 million for stealing a large sum of money from an investor. She will also be deported after serving her sentence. Two other defendants of the same nationality were acquitted of involvement.

According to court records, the case dates back to January this year, when an investor reported a theft from his apartment in Deira. The man said he hosted the woman at his home. He told police that the woman had previously worked for one of his companies before leaving the country.

On the day of the crime, the investor accompanied the accused to a money exchange office in Dubai to collect Dh2 million on behalf of a friend who had asked him to purchase a residential unit.

The investor placed the amount, along with additional Dh85,000 in a bag and left it in the living room. The next morning, he discovered the woman and the money were gone.

A police officer involved in the investigation said the woman fled the UAE after handing over the stolen funds to another person for safekeeping. Authorities managed to track down the woman but recovered only Dh1.4 million from the stolen amount.