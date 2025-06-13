UAE Condemns Israel's Attack On Iran, Calls For Necessary Steps To Achieve Ceasefire

The United Arab Emirates has condemned Israel's military targeting of Iran , expressing deep concern over the ongoing escalation and its repercussions on regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the importance of exercising the utmost self-restraint and judgment to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the conflict.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's position that enhancing dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states constitute essential principles for resolving the current crises.

The UAE emphasized the need to resolve disputes through diplomatic means rather than confrontation and escalation, and called on the United Nations Security Council to take urgent and necessary measures to achieve a ceasefire, and to reinforce international peace and security.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry called the Israeli strikes on Iran a clear violation of international laws and norms.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.

Israel said early on Friday it had struck Iranian nuclear targets to block Tehran from developing atomic weapons, and Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country's main uranium enrichment facility.

Calling the offensive "Rising Lion," Israel said it was also targeting Iranian commanders and missile factories, and declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Tehran.

"We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded video message.

Iran is planning to 'give a harsh response' to Israeli attack launched early on Friday against its nuclear programme, an Iranian security said.

"The response to the Israeli attack will be harsh and decisive," the official said, adding that details of Iran's retaliation "are being discussed at the highest levels" when asked whether the attack would be imminent.