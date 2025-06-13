Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PHRP-Q Forges Strategic Partnership With Academia

2025-06-13 11:02:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Philippine Human Resources Practitioners in Qatar (PHRP-Q) and the Academia International Institute and Centre signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on educational and training initiatives.
The MoU, seen as a significant move to strengthen the professional development of Filipinos in Qatar, was officially signed by PHRP-Q President Amie Andrada and Academia International Institute and Centre CEO Annaliza Diet. This also marks a strategic alliance aimed at advancing HR practices and capacity building among professionals in the region.
The partnership will focus on joint training programmes, certification courses, and knowledge-sharing events designed to elevate HR competencies and support career advancement, particularly within the Filipino professional community in Qatar. Beyond enhancing HR capabilities, the partnership will also serve as a platform to support non-HR professionals who aspire to transition into human resources. Through tailored programmes, certification courses, and career-bridging training, the initiative will empower individuals from diverse industries to pursue careers in HR.

