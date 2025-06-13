Estonia's Tallinn Unveils Striking Environmental Photo Exhibition

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A photo exhibition dedicated to World Cleanup Day was opened at the entrance hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Trend reports.

According to information, the exhibition was officially opened by Minna-Liina Lind, Undersecretary for Global Affairs.

Curated by the international NGO Let's Do It World, which leads the World Cleanup Day movement, the exhibition showcases powerful visual narratives from around the world, emphasizing the global impact of environmental action. It tells the story of how a single cleanup initiative that began in Estonia has evolved into a worldwide movement, inspiring sustainable practices and community engagement across continents.

“World Cleanup Day has been an integral part of Estonia's climate diplomacy for many years, especially since last year when it was included in the UN's international calendar for the first time,” said Undersecretary Lind.“It has become a powerful symbol, reminding us that environmental challenges and climate change transcend borders-and that both global cooperation and local action are essential.”

The exhibition highlights the importance of World Cleanup Day, which mobilizes people each year to clean up urban areas, waterways, forests, and beaches worldwide. Waste management continues to be a global challenge with serious implications for public health, the environment, and economic development.

“The photo exhibition helps spotlight the global reach of World Cleanup Day from Estonia and reflects the positive change it brings to local communities,” said Heidi Solba, head of Let's Do It World.

World Cleanup Day is held annually on September 20 and unites individuals, organizations, and governments around a common cause-building cleaner, more sustainable societies.