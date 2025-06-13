CHIGEE Unveils The AIO-5 Play For BMW Smart Riding Display Ushering In A New Era Of Intelligent Motorcycling

MENAFN - GetNews) CHIGEE, a pioneer in smart mobility, has officially launched the AIO-5 Smart Riding System-marking a significant leap forward in the integration of motorcycle technology with real-world riding needs.

A Brand Built on the Road

Over the past year, CHIGEE has actively participated in major motorcycle rallies, endurance rides, and community events across Asia and Europe. From traffic-clogged city rides to long-distance cross-border expeditions, the brand has gathered invaluable insights from real riders, which have directly influenced product innovation. These experiences helped CHIGEE redefine what a smart riding companion should be-not just a gadget, but a trusted partner on every road.







International Recognition & Real-World Testing

CHIGEE's innovations have earned the spotlight at global showcases like EICMA in Milan and the Osaka Motorcycle Show in Japan, where their rider-centric approach to smart systems drew praise from both the public and industry insiders.

In one standout endurance journey, three riders equipped with CHIGEE gear covered over 6,700 km across Europe-proving the system's reliability through changing climates and terrain.

Trusted by the Riding Community

With over 50,000 users in Asia and Europe, CHIGEE has become a trusted name in the smart riding community. The AIO-5 has received an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon and strong endorsements from BMW rider groups. Authorized partners, including official BMW 4S shops, support installation and integration with premium models.

AIO-5 Play for BMW: Smart, Seamless, Rider-Centric

Designed for BMW motorcycles with a 3-pin interface, the CHIGEE AIO-5 Play for bmw offers plug-and-play installation and seamless compatibility. It integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto , giving riders easy access to navigation, music, and calls on a high-refresh 60FPS waterproof display .

With built-in GPS , anti-theft alerts , and real-time data reading , the AIO-5 Play for bmw goes beyond entertainment-providing smart features that enhance both safety and performance. Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, plus optional control wheel support via BMW 4S shops, ensure a smooth, connected experience on every ride.

About CHIGEE

Founded in China, CHIGEE is redefining the relationship between humans, machines, and the road. By combining smart technology with deep respect for riding culture, CHIGEE continues to innovate around real rider feedback and use cases-building a safer, smarter, and more connected future for motorcyclists worldwide.

Learn more and purchase at:

For media inquiries please contact at:

Email: ...