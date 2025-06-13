PACTL Partners With Ethiopian Airlines Group To Bolster China-Africa Air Cargo Gateway

MENAFN - GetNews) Cooperation to Boost Cargo Connectivity, Terminal Cooperation and Logistics Efficiency

MUNICH, GERMANY - June 13, 2025 - Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal Co., Ltd. (PACTL) and Ethiopian Airlines Group formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the transport logistic 2025 exhibition in Munich. This strategic agreement establishes a collaborative framework to strengthen the air cargo industry, optimize operational efficiency, and foster mutual growth opportunities between China and Africa.

The two parties agreed to mutually designate each other as overseas air cargo terminal partners, working together to construct the Air Silk Road of the 21st century. The partnership signals a shared commitment to accelerating trade logistics between Asia and Africa through joint efforts in air cargo operations, facility development and digital innovation:

Freighter efficiency enhancement: To strengthen logistics efficiency, the collaboration will streamline trade flows, prioritizing the transportation of high-demand e-commerce goods. By integrating upstream and downstream supply chains, the partnership aims to ensure faster and more reliable cargo handling.

Terminal investment and collaboration: Both sides will explore joint investments in cargo facilities and promote knowledge-sharing initiatives to elevate operational standards. This includes expanding exchanges in areas such as security service management, operational excellence and digital transformation.

Joint promotion and engagement: PACTL and Ethiopian Airlines Group will work together to raise international visibility for the China-Africa air cargo corridor through coordinated marketing and promotional activities from multiple perspectives.

Aman Wole, Country Director China of Ethiopian Airlines, remarked:“By joining hands with PACTL, we are not only enhancing our operational capabilities but also building a more robust and resilient air cargo network between China and Africa. This partnership will enable us to better serve our customers, meet the increasing demand for air cargo services, and contribute to the economic development of both regions. We look forward to a long and fruitful cooperation with PACTL.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Ethiopian Airlines Group to strengthen the air cargo connectivity between China and Africa,” said Carsten Hernig, Deputy General Manager VP Sales & Marketing and Production at PACTL.“This collaboration will create new momentum for air cargo development between the two regions through improved business facilitation.”

About PACTL

Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal Co., Ltd. (PACTL) is a German-Chinese joint venture founded in 1999, specializing in air cargo handling at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. With shareholders including SAA Logistics Development Co., Ltd. (51%), Lufthansa Cargo AG (29%), and JHJ Logistics Management Co., Ltd. (20%), PACTL operates four terminals across two Shanghai airports, offering more than 210,000 square meters of storage and a truck service network spanning mainland China.

Equipped with advanced facilities and comprehensive certifications, PACTL ensures seamless and reliable handling of diverse cargo types. Currently, PACTL serves more than 70 airline companies and over 300 forwarders, with a global network spanning five continents. PACTL's long-term trusting customer relationships and its service excellence make it one of the world's leading air cargo terminals.

About Ethiopian Airlines Group

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is Africa's largest aviation group and a multi-award-winning airline with a proud history spanning over 79 years. Renowned for its leadership in aviation technology, network expansion, and operational excellence, Ethiopian serves as a key connector between Africa and the rest of the world.

With its main hub in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian operates one of the most extensive air connectivity networks in Africa, flying to over 142 international passenger and cargo destinations, including 60 cities across the continent. Guided by its motto "Bringing Africa Together and Beyond," Ethiopian continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing regional and global trade and mobility.

For media inquiries please contact Shea Guo (PR Coordinator)

Phone: +86-(021) 68842008*1167

Email: ...