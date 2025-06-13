MENAFN - GetNews)



"Wirks Moving and Storage"Wirks Moving & Storage has established itself as a leading relocation provider in Atlanta, achieving 15 years of operational excellence with over 20,000 successful moves and a 98% customer referral rate. With comprehensive services, professional expertise, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, the company continues to set industry standards for quality and reliability throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Atlanta's relocation industry has witnessed remarkable transformation over the past decade and a half, with Wirks Moving & Storage establishing itself as a cornerstone provider in the competitive landscape. Founded in 2009 during one of the most challenging economic periods in recent history, the company has achieved the significant milestone of completing over 20,000 successful relocations while maintaining an exceptional 98% customer referral rate throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Under the leadership of founder Eric Wirks, who started the business at age 26 after facing personal adversity, Wirks Moving & Storage has grown from a one-person operation into a full-service relocation provider serving families, businesses, and institutions across Metro Atlanta, the Greater Atlanta Area Region, and the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta Metropolitan Area. As one of the most trusted moving companies in the region, the company's journey exemplifies resilience and dedication to transforming the moving experience for customers throughout Georgia.

Comprehensive Relocation Services Meet Diverse Customer Needs

Wirks Moving & Storage offers an extensive range of professional services designed to address every aspect of residential and commercial relocations throughout the Atlanta region. The company specializes in local moves within a 50-mile radius, long-distance relocations, office transfers, apartment moves, and specialized services, including piano moving, senior relocations, and white-glove delivery options.

Professional packing services utilize high-quality materials and proven techniques to ensure the safe transport of valuable belongings. Temperature-controlled storage facilities with onsite security provide flexible solutions for customers requiring temporary or long-term storage during transitions. Atlanta moving companies rarely offer such comprehensive coverage under a single provider, making Wirks Moving & Storage a preferred choice for customers seeking complete relocation solutions.

The company's labor-only services cater to customers who prefer to handle packing independently while requiring professional assistance with heavy lifting and transportation. Specialty items moving require addresses unique challenges associated with valuable artwork, antiques, and delicate items that necessitate specialized handling and equipment to ensure safe delivery to new locations.

Professional Expertise and Industry Recognition

Wirks Moving & Storage maintains all necessary federal and state licensing requirements, including MC 699457, DOT 192465, and GDPS 500873, demonstrating compliance with transportation regulations and commitment to professional standards. The company holds certification from the American Moving & Storage Association and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, reflecting consistent quality and ethical business practices.

Recent industry recognition includes "Atlanta's Best" 2024 designation by Inbound Systems and multiple BestCompany awards, including "Great Value 2024," "Customers Love Us 2024," and "Great Customer Service 2024." These accolades distinguish Wirks Moving & Storage among Atlanta moving companies by recognizing exceptional service delivery and customer satisfaction metrics that exceed industry standards.

The company's movers undergo rigorous training in safe lifting techniques, proper packing methods, and equipment operation to ensure professional handling of customer belongings. This comprehensive training program enables teams to address complex relocation challenges while maintaining the careful attention to detail that has earned over 2,700 positive Google reviews and a 4.92 average rating across all review platforms.

Advanced Equipment and Technology Integration

Wirks Moving & Storage operates a modern fleet of well-maintained moving trucks equipped with professional-grade equipment designed to protect belongings during transport. The company's investment in high-quality vehicles eliminates customer concerns about renting unreliable trucks while ensuring safe and efficient delivery to destination locations throughout the service area.

Video survey technology enables accurate estimates without requiring in-person consultations, providing convenience for busy customers while ensuring a detailed assessment of relocation requirements. This technological innovation streamlines the planning process, allowing for more precise cost estimates that help customers budget effectively for their moves.

Temperature-controlled storage facilities are equipped with advanced security systems that safeguard customer belongings during extended storage periods. These climate-controlled environments prevent damage from humidity, temperature fluctuations, and environmental contaminants that can compromise sensitive items during storage, providing peace of mind for customers requiring flexible storage solutions.

Community Leadership and Charitable Initiatives

Wirks Moving & Storage demonstrates a strong commitment to the community through various charitable initiatives and local partnerships that reflect the company's core values of altruism and social responsibility. When the Ohio train disaster occurred, founder Eric Wirks launched fundraising efforts and donated thousands of dollars to support affected families, showcasing the compassionate leadership that defines the organization.

The company maintains partnerships with local organizations, including participation in the Georgia Festival of Trees, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to supporting community events and charitable causes throughout the Atlanta area. These initiatives reflect the personal values that have guided the company's business operations since its founding and continue to influence its customer service approaches.

Community engagement extends to supporting customers during challenging life transitions by providing empathetic service that recognizes the emotional aspects of relocating. The professional movers understand that every box contains meaningful memories and approach each relocation with respect for the personal significance of customer belongings and the stress associated with major life changes.

Exceptional Customer Service and Support

The moving company's 24/7 availability ensures that customers can access support and schedule services according to their preferred timelines, accommodating emergency relocations and urgent business needs that require immediate attention. Dedicated move coordinators provide personalized guidance throughout the relocation process, maintaining clear communication and addressing concerns that arise during the planning and execution phases.

Financing options make professional relocation services accessible to customers across various economic circumstances, ensuring that quality moving assistance remains available regardless of budget constraints. Transparent pricing eliminates hidden fees and surprise charges, allowing customers to plan confidently with accurate cost projections for their relocations.

Customer testimonials consistently highlight the stress-free experiences provided by professional teams that handle logistics, allowing customers to focus on settling into their new environments. The moving company's reputation as a preferred provider for real estate agencies demonstrates the reliability and professionalism that industry professionals recommend to their clients throughout the Atlanta market.

Future Growth and Continued Excellence

As Atlanta continues to experience population growth and economic development, Wirks Moving & Storage remains well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for professional relocation services throughout the metropolitan area. The company's established infrastructure, trained workforce, and proven systems provide a solid foundation for continued expansion while maintaining the personalized service standards that have defined operations for 15 years.

Investment in employee development and equipment upgrades ensures that service quality continues improving as the business grows to serve more customers throughout the region. The company's commitment to core values of integrity, empathy, and excellence guides strategic decisions that prioritize customer satisfaction over rapid expansion, ensuring sustainable growth that benefits both customers and employees.

For Atlanta-area residents and businesses planning relocations, Wirks Moving & Storage offers free estimates and comprehensive consultations to develop customized moving solutions tailored to your needs. The company can be reached at +14702752988, where experienced customer service representatives provide immediate assistance for scheduling and planning relocations of any size or complexity.