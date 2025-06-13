MENAFN - GetNews)



"Arms Acres is an inpatient addiction treatment and detox center located in New York, offering support for those overcoming drug and alcohol dependence in a tranquil, nature-oriented environment."Arms Acres has established itself as a leading addiction treatment provider in New York, celebrating 42 years of service with an innovative employee-owned model and comprehensive care approach. With evidence-based treatment programs, accessible services, and strong alumni support, the facility continues setting standards for excellence in addiction recovery throughout the Northeast region.

The addiction treatment landscape in New York has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past four decades, with Arms Acres establishing itself as a cornerstone facility in the recovery community. Founded in March 1982 by Winifred Arms following the tragic death of her husband, Robert, in 1971, the facility has achieved a significant milestone of 42 years of continuous service, pioneering innovative treatment approaches and maintaining its unique employee-owned (ESOP) business structure.

Located on a tranquil 54-acre site in Carmel Hamlet, Putnam County, Arms Acres operates as a 191-bed licensed facility serving patients throughout the Northeast region. As a premier Carmel, New York rehab provider, the facility's journey from a personal mission of helping those suffering from chemical dependency to becoming a leading treatment provider demonstrates the enduring impact of compassionate care combined with evidence-based therapeutic practices and professional excellence.

Comprehensive Treatment Programs Address Diverse Recovery Needs

Arms Acres offers an extensive range of therapeutic services designed to address the complex needs of individuals struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. The facility's inpatient rehab programs utilize evidence-based treatment modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), Trauma Informed Care, and Rational Emotive Behavioral Therapy (REBT), to provide comprehensive care for patients with varying addiction severity levels.

The medically supervised detoxification program provides safe withdrawal management with 24/7 monitoring by a multidisciplinary team comprising physicians, psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, and counselors. This comprehensive approach ensures patient safety while addressing both the physical and psychological aspects of withdrawal from alcohol, drugs, and other substances.

Adult rehabilitation services focus on long-term recovery through patient-centered treatment planning that addresses individual circumstances, trauma history, and co-occurring disorders such as bipolar disorder, eating disorders, and severe anxiety conditions. The integration of medication-assisted therapy, when clinically necessary, provides additional support for patients requiring pharmaceutical intervention during recovery.

Innovative Employee-Owned Business Model Ensures Quality Care

Arms Acres operates under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) structure that distinguishes the facility from traditional corporate-owned treatment centers throughout the region. This employee ownership model creates a direct investment in patient outcomes and service quality, as staff members hold ownership stakes in the facility's success and reputation within the addiction treatment community.

The ESOP structure enables staff members to maintain long-term commitments to the facility's mission while participating in organizational decision-making processes that directly impact the quality of patient care. This ownership model has contributed to staff retention rates that exceed industry standards, ensuring continuity of care and deep institutional knowledge that benefits patients throughout their recovery journeys.

Employee ownership also facilitates reinvestment in facility improvements, technology upgrades, and staff development programs that enhance therapeutic capabilities. The model aligns financial incentives with patient outcomes, creating a sustainable framework for delivering high-quality addiction treatment services while maintaining fiscal responsibility and operational excellence.

Specialized Outpatient Services Extend Recovery Support

Arms Acres operates three outpatient clinics strategically located in the Bronx, Carmel, and Queens to provide continuing care services for patients transitioning from inpatient treatment to community-based recovery support. These outpatient facilities offer flexible scheduling options that accommodate work, family, and educational responsibilities while maintaining therapeutic engagement.

The outpatient programs include individual counseling, group therapy sessions, family therapy, and specialized alcoholic counseling services that address the unique challenges associated with alcohol use disorders. These services utilize the same evidence-based treatment approaches employed in inpatient settings while adapting delivery methods to accommodate patients living independently in their communities.

Alcoholic counseling programs specifically address the psychological, social, and behavioral aspects of alcohol addiction through specialized therapeutic interventions designed for individuals with alcohol use disorders. These programs recognize the distinct characteristics of alcohol addiction and provide targeted treatment strategies that address both acute symptoms and long-term recovery maintenance requirements.

Accessibility and Inclusive Treatment Approach

Arms Acres demonstrates a commitment to serving diverse populations by providing comprehensive accessibility accommodations for individuals with varying disabilities, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing and those with visual impairments. The facility offers American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation services and other accommodations to ensure equitable access to treatment services regardless of physical limitations.

The facility accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid, making professional addiction treatment accessible to individuals across a range of economic circumstances. This inclusive approach ensures that financial constraints do not prevent access to quality rehab services for those requiring immediate intervention and long-term recovery support.

Cultural competency training for staff members enables the delivery of effective treatment to patients from diverse ethnic, religious, and socioeconomic backgrounds. This comprehensive approach recognizes that successful addiction treatment must address individual cultural factors that influence recovery perspectives and treatment engagement levels throughout the therapeutic process.

Alumni Program Strengthens Recovery Community

The monthly Alkathon program exemplifies Arms Acres' commitment to long-term recovery support by creating opportunities for successful graduates to return and share their experiences with current patients. This peer support model offers hope and practical guidance to individuals embarking on their recovery journeys while also strengthening the broader recovery community.

Alumni participants in the Alkathon program demonstrate the effectiveness of Arms Acres ' treatment approach while providing real-world examples of sustained sobriety and life reconstruction. These monthly gatherings create lasting connections between former patients and current participants, fostering a supportive network that extends beyond formal treatment completion.

The program also enables continuous quality improvement by gathering feedback from graduates about their post-treatment experiences and ongoing recovery challenges. This information helps refine treatment approaches and develop new services that address emerging needs within the recovery community served by Arms Acres.

Professional Excellence and Regulatory Compliance

Arms Acres maintains licensure from the Joint Commission, which ensures the quality of care and safe practices through rigorous evaluation of clinical protocols, staff qualifications, and facility standards. The facility holds a license from the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS), demonstrating compliance with state regulations governing addiction treatment providers.

Under the leadership of CEO Patrice Wallace-Moore, LCSW-R, who also serves as Vice President of Substance Abuse Services for Liberty Management, Inc., Arms Acres continues to pursue cutting-edge approaches to behavioral healthcare. The leadership team's commitment to innovation ensures that treatment methodologies remain current with evolving research and best practices in addiction medicine.

Professional development programs for clinical staff ensure competency in the latest therapeutic techniques while maintaining the compassionate, patient-centered approach that has defined Arms Acres since its founding. This combination of clinical excellence and empathetic care creates an environment conducive to healing and long-term recovery success.

For individuals and families seeking professional addiction treatment services, Arms Acres provides comprehensive intake consultations and treatment planning. The facility can be reached at +18452253400, where experienced intake coordinators provide immediate assistance with admission procedures and answer questions about treatment programs, insurance coverage, and facility amenities.