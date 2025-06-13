Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi, Qatari Fms Discussed Israeli Occupation's Strikes On Iran


2025-06-13 07:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 13 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Thani discussed ramifications of the Israeli occupation's strike against Iran on regional security and stability.
The two officials also discussed the developments in the region in general, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement of the phone call between the top diplomats. (end)
