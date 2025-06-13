XRP Payment Volume Surged 1,300% In A Single Day, And The XRP Mining Platform Attracted Thousands Of Investors In A Single Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of overall volatility in the crypto market, the XRP ecosystem has seen a strong recovery. According to on-chain data, the XRP ledger's payment volume soared to 4.11 billion within 24 hours, up 1,300% from 295 million the previous day, setting a new high since June. At the same time, the XRP Mining cloud mining platform attracted more than a thousand new investors in a single day, becoming an important beneficiary of this round of on-chain craze.This round of payment surge is generally believed to be closely related to the market's increased expectations for the upcoming launch of the XRP ETF. The current probability of the launch of the ETF has been assessed at 87%. This optimistic outlook has greatly boosted investor sentiment, driving up both XRP on-chain activity and capital inflows.Although the current XRP price remains in a range of $2.21 to $2.32, the daily active transaction volume and the number of on-chain payments have increased significantly. Data shows that the current on-chain payment volume has reached 1.1 million, the peak since June 9, fully reflecting that the application of XRP in efficient blockchain settlement is being rapidly verified.At the same time, as a green and efficient cloud mining platform, XRP Minin has attracted a large number of new users with the help of the current ecological boom. The platform is known for its intelligent AI-driven mining model, compliant and transparent operations, and stable and high returns. It provides mining solutions for multiple currencies such as BTC, LTC, and DOGE, helping investors obtain sustainable passive income in market fluctuations.Founded in 2018, XRP Mining is headquartered in the UK and certified by UK regulators. As the world's leading cloud mining platform, it provides services in more than 150 countries and has more than 5 million users. The platform integrates AI technology and clean energy, and is committed to providing users with a safe, efficient and sustainable cryptocurrency mining experience.1.Click "Register Now " to enjoy a $15 beginner bonus and earn an extra $0.6 for daily sign-in.

2. Choose a mining contract: Choose a suitable mining plan based on your budget and goals, with flexible choices and easy to get started.



For more contract plans, please log in to the XRP Mining official website.



3. Automatically start making profits: After the contract is activated, the system will automatically run efficiently, and intelligent AI will help you make continuous daily profits.



How does XRP M ining work?

Customers on the platform can choose from a variety of mining machine contracts to earn income. After purchasing the contract, XRP Mining provides computing power to the mining pool, and the mining pool directly deposits the income into the customer's account. XRP Mining is responsible for providing computing power according to customer needs, and customers do not need to purchase mining machines themselves. XRP Mining has the world's largest mining pool and the most advanced miner management team, and is committed to providing customers with safe and stable cloud computing services.

The head of the XRP Mining platform said:

"XRP's on-chain activity continues to rise, and our users are also growing simultaneously. More and more investors are turning to cloud mining in pursuit of a stable, long-term profit model. We will continue to strengthen our service system and encourage global users to participate in the evolution of this decentralized financial ecosystem."

At a time when financial asset volatility is intensifying, the explosion of XRP on-chain payments and the surge in XRP Mining users have injected a shot in the arm for the market, and also indicate that blockchain infrastructure construction and efficient settlement applications are gaining recognition from more and more people.







Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

