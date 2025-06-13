Target Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|
Nominee
|
Percent For
|
Percent Against
|
David P. Abney
|
99.3
|
0.7
|
Douglas M. Baker, Jr.
|
97.0
|
3.0
|
George S. Barrett
|
96.8
|
3.2
|
Gail K. Boudreaux
|
99.2
|
0.8
|
Brian C. Cornell
|
91.0
|
9.0
|
Robert L. Edwards
|
99.0
|
1.0
|
Donald R. Knauss
|
98.8
|
1.2
|
Christine A. Leahy
|
96.4
|
3.6
|
Monica C. Lozano
|
96.3
|
3.7
|
Grace Puma
|
99.4
|
0.6
|
Derica W. Rice
|
96.3
|
3.7
|
Dmitri L. Stockton
|
95.5
|
4.5
2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2025:
|
|
Percent
|
For
|
93.3
|
Against
|
6.4
|
Abstain
|
0.3
3. Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):
|
|
Percent
|
For
|
92.2
|
Against
|
7.8
4. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a report on how affirmative action initiatives impact Target's risks related to actual and perceived discrimination:
|
|
Percent
|
For
|
7.1
|
Against
|
91.5
|
Abstain
|
1.4
About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .
