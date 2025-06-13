Target Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) today announced voting results from its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2025 ("Annual Meeting"). Shareholders elected all 12 nominees for the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the advisory "Say on Pay" management proposal, and rejected one shareholder proposal.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Election, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting. The final tabulation indicates that 391,209,355 shares were voted, representing approximately 86.1 percent of Target's outstanding shares as of the record date.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows. Voting percentages may not foot due to rounding.

1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term: