Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Target Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders


2025-06-13 04:30:57
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) today announced voting results from its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2025 ("Annual Meeting"). Shareholders elected all 12 nominees for the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the advisory "Say on Pay" management proposal, and rejected one shareholder proposal.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Election, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting. The final tabulation indicates that 391,209,355 shares were voted, representing approximately 86.1 percent of Target's outstanding shares as of the record date.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows. Voting percentages may not foot due to rounding.

1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term:

Nominee

Percent For

Percent Against

David P. Abney

99.3

0.7

Douglas M. Baker, Jr.

97.0

3.0

George S. Barrett

96.8

3.2

Gail K. Boudreaux

99.2

0.8

Brian C. Cornell

91.0

9.0

Robert L. Edwards

99.0

1.0

Donald R. Knauss

98.8

1.2

Christine A. Leahy

96.4

3.6

Monica C. Lozano

96.3

3.7

Grace Puma

99.4

0.6

Derica W. Rice

96.3

3.7

Dmitri L. Stockton

95.5

4.5

2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2025:

Percent

For

93.3

Against

6.4

Abstain

0.3

3. Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):

Percent

For

92.2

Against

7.8

4. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a report on how affirmative action initiatives impact Target's risks related to actual and perceived discrimination:


Percent

For

7.1

Against

91.5

Abstain

1.4

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

SOURCE Target Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN13062025003732001241ID1109672199

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search