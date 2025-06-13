DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Erie Indemnity Company Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Erie Indemnity Company ("Erie Insurance"). Erie Insurance learned of a data breach on or about June 7, 2025.

About Erie Indemnity Company

Erie Indemnity Company, operating as Erie Insurance and based in Erie, Pennsylvania, manages the Erie Insurance Exchange and offers auto, home, business, and life insurance through independent agents nationwide.

What happened?

On or about June 7, 2025, Erie Insurance detected suspicious activity on its network. They have initiated an investigation to understand the situation thoroughly.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Erie Insurance, you must guard against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Erie Insurance data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

