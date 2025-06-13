Mikel Arteta Net Worth In 2025: Arsenal Salary, Miss World Wife, Investments, And Cars

Mikel Arteta's net worth is estimated in millions in 2025. Here's a complete look at his Arsenal salary, marriage to Lorena Bernal, endorsement history, and real estate ventures.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Mikel Arteta is worth approximately $25 million. His successful playing career across the Premier League with Everton and Arsenal, as well as managerial earnings, form the bulk of his wealth.

Arteta originally signed a four-year deal in 2019, earning around £5 million ($6.6 million) per year. That deal totaled £20 million ($26.5 million) by 2023.

In 2024, he signed a new three-year extension, keeping him at the Emirates until 2027. His current salary is reportedly £8.3 million ($11 million) annually, although the club hasn't officially confirmed the exact figure. Arteta is believed to be among the highest-paid managers in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has been married to Lorena Bernal since 2010. The two met in 2002 in San Sebastian and dated for six years before tying the knot in Mallorca.

Bernal is a former model and actress who won Miss Spain in 1999 at the age of 17 and later finished top-10 in Miss World. She also appeared in shows like Chuck and CSI: Miami.

The couple has three children namely Gabriel, Daniel, and Oliver, all born in Spain. Arteta credits her with being a transformative influence in his life, saying,“She has changed my perception about life.”

Bernal's personal net worth is estimated to be at least $1 million.

Arteta isn't known for a flashy lifestyle, but he does drive a Cadillac Escalade, a luxury American SUV. The vehicle:

Costs around $100,000

Runs on a 6.2-litre V8 engine

Produces 403 horsepower

He's often seen using it on his way to Arsenal's training ground.

During his playing career, Arteta had endorsement partnerships with Adidas and Puma, the latter being more prominent toward the end of his career.

Currently, he doesn't appear to have any exclusive brand endorsements, even though fans often joke that he should at least have a hair product deal.

Arteta has also diversified his wealth through real estate investments in both Spain and the UK.

He became part of Littlewoods Investment LLP in 2013. Through this venture, a former industrial site in Liverpool was transformed into a modern workspace called The Bunker. According to Companies House, Arteta is listed as a person of significant control in the LLP.