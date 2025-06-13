Switzerland 'Must Protect Minorities' In Syria

Français fr Le Conseil fédéral appelé à agir en faveur des minorités en Syrie Original Read more: Le Conseil fédéral appelé à agir en faveur des minorités en Syri

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss politicians from across the political spectrum have called on the government to protect minorities in the face of continuing attacks in Syria. This content was published on June 13, 2025 - 13:31 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“The Federal Council is instructed to use, in a neutral manner, all the foreign policy instruments at its disposal to guarantee the protection of ethnic and religious minorities in Syria”, read the motions tabled by several parties. The motion was adopted by 123 votes to 54.

Syria is a multicultural country. If it is to regain its tranquillity, ethnic and religious minorities must be protected, said parliamentarian Fabian Molina. For Alex Farinelli, protecting minorities is part of Switzerland's identity. He wants action both bilaterally, through dialogue with Turkey, and multilaterally, as well as on humanitarian grounds.“Small steps can also make a real difference.

“Just because the brutal Assad regime is no longer in power doesn't mean the situation is any better,” said Balthasar Glättli. Islamism is a real threat not only to the stability of the region, but also to Switzerland, argued Erich Vontobel.

Roland Rino Büchel opposed the motions.“Do the movers of the motion agree on what is meant by 'all instruments'? Political interference in a foreign conflict helps neither the people on the ground nor Switzerland.“We need to concentrate on what we do best: aid on the ground”, he pleaded. To no avail.

Bashar al-Assad's fall

The texts were submitted in December 2024, after the fall of Bashar al-Assad as the country's leader. The jihadist commander Ahmad al-Chareh was proclaimed interim president in January.

Several countries were cautious following this change in Syria's leadership. United States President Donald Trump sprang a surprise in May by announcing that US sanctions would be lifted.

Switzerland has not decided whether to end the sanctions. However, it did lift some of them in March, following the EU line, as Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis pointed out.

