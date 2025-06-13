ASI Launches Autonomous Construction Vehicle Unit With Softbank Backing
June 13, 2025 by Sam Francis
Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), or ASI Robots, an industrial vehicle automation specialist and developer of the Mobius autonomous fleet management system, has launched ASI Construction with SoftBank Group Corp .
ASI Construction is ASI's new business unit, which focuses on automating construction equipment to address growing construction demand and a dwindling labor supply, alongside Agriculture, Logistics, and Landscaping.
Mel Torrie, ASI CEO, says:“ASI has been doing construction product development for 25+ years and counts John Deere, CNH, and other world leaders as its customers.
“ASI Construction leverages ASI's recent strategic divestment and departure from mining with the sale of ASI Mining to Epiroc.
“Especially in low to no population areas, automation of construction equipment is critical to address the chasm between ever-growing demands for heavy construction projects and the dwindling labor supply.
“Since selling ASI Mining, the ASI team has focused on expanding its long-served off-road markets, such as logistics and agriculture. We are excited to be rapidly expanding into heavy construction.”
Torrie adds:“ASI Construction will develop and operate a fleet of autonomous construction vehicles in the United States.
“ASI looks forward to serving the construction market by leveraging ASI's industry-leading autonomy stack, which has matured through two decades of development and years of real-world rugged deployments, such as mining and agriculture.
“This development in heavy construction will help ASI in other markets.”
