LEOS Developments Partners With Dubai Charity Association And Dubai Club For People Of Determination

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 2025 – LEOS Developments is proud to announce the launch of a long-term philanthropic partnership with both the Dubai Charity Association and the Dubai Club for People of Determination, beginning with a AED 100,000 donation to each organisation.

As part of LEOS' ongoing mission to give back to the community and promote inclusion across all areas of society, the developer has unveiled a multi-million dirham framework to support these two impactful organisations over the coming years. The initiative will include a range of actions, from continued financial contributions to career-building opportunities and community engagement.

At the heart of this initiative is a firm commitment to create employment pathways for People of Determination within LEOS Developments' offices. The company is actively working to ensure they receive comprehensive training, resources, and long-term support to thrive in a professional environment.

“At LEOS Developments, we believe in building more than homes, we're building communities that are inclusive, compassionate, and future-focused,” said Rui Liu, CEO of LEOS Developments.“This commitment is only the beginning. We're determined to play our part in creating opportunities and removing barriers for People of Determination across the UAE.”

While specific initiatives are being shaped in collaboration with the community, the company will continue to make targeted donations and roll out programmes under the AED 30 million framework in the months ahead.

About LEOS Development:

LEOS Developments is an award-winning international property and lifestyle developer. Born in the UK in 2013, LEOS has been expanding its presence in the Middle East with the release of world-class residential communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand & Greenwood. The company is renowned for its innovative British designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With nine projects currently underway in the UAE, LEOS continues to solidify its reputation for delivering exceptional developments. With a proven track record in delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Its mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community, bringing British and European quality standards to the UAE real estate market.