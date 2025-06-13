403
Adaptive Cloud Systems Pte Ltd Celebrates 11+ Years Of Innovation In HR & Payroll Tech
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore, May 25: Adaptive Cloud Systems Pte Ltd, a leading provider of cloud payroll software and HRMS payroll software solutions, proudly announces its 12th anniversary, marking over a decade of transformative impact in the HRTech industry across Southeast Asia.
From a humble beginning in 2013, Adaptive Pay has grown into a regional powerhouse, helping organizations streamline HR and payroll operations with cutting-edge, compliance-ready, and user-friendly solutions.
Key Milestones Over the Years:
2013 – Embarked on our business journey in Singapore, setting the foundation for HR technology innovation.
2015 – Established our own offshore development center in India, accelerating product development and scalability.
2016 – Launched Adaptive Pay Bizapp, a groundbreaking platform to digitize business workflows.
2017 – Introduced the flagship Adaptive Pay, revolutionizing how businesses manage payroll with secure, cloud-based automation.
2019 – Successfully completed over 250 client implementations, earning a reputation for reliability and client satisfaction.
2021 – Recognized for excellence: Winner of Singapore's Top 100 Entrepreneur Award and HR Vendor of the Year.
2023 – Celebrated a decade of success with 25,000+ users, 500+ clients, spanning across 5 countries.
2025 – Now serving 800+ clients and 40,000+ users, generating over 500,000 payslips annually through our robust payroll engine.
“Reaching our 12-year milestone is not just a celebration of time-it's a celebration of trust, innovation, and impact,” said the PR team of Adaptive Cloud Systems Pte Ltd.“We remain committed to transforming the way businesses handle payroll and HR with secure, scalable, and intelligent solutions tailored for today's dynamic workforce.”
Adaptive Pay continues to lead the way in cloud payroll software in Singapore and the region, empowering companies with tools that simplify compliance, boost efficiency, and support strategic decision-making.
About the company:
Adaptive Cloud Systems Pte Ltd is a groundbreaking cloud-based HRMS and payroll software that simplifies and automates HR and payroll management for Singapore businesses. The software adheres completely to Singapore's employment laws and regulations, rendering it a highly suitable option for local businesses. A notable characteristic of Adaptive Pay is its user-friendly interface. The implementation of advanced security measures by Adaptive Pay guarantees the confidentiality and security of sensitive employee data.
