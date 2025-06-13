'Felt Like An Unwanted Child': Djokovic's MASSIVE Claim On His Place In 'Big 3' With Federer And Nadal

The Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has opened up on his journey as part of the 'Big 3' of tennis, alongside his old rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal have been nicknamed the 'Big 3' of tennis, given their dominance over the sport for nearly two decades, collectively winning multiple Grand Slam titles and defining the modern era of men's tennis.

The trio has collectively won 66 Grand Slam titles, cementing their legacy as the most dominant era in men's tennis and setting records that may stand for generations to come. In terms of Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic leads with 24 majors, surpassing Rafael Nadal's 22 and Roger Federer's 20, firmly establishing himself as the most successful of the legendary trio in terms of Major count.

Despite achieving a massive success in tennis and surpassing almost every record held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic has found himself in the battle for adoration from fans, crowd support, and mainstream recognition that his two great rivals have enjoyed throughout their careers.

Djokovic feels like an outsider among the Big 3

Speaking in an interview with Slaven Bilic on the show 'Failures of Champions', Novak Djokovic admitted that he felt like an outsider among the celebrated trio, stating that the fans would accept him if he had acted differently, but that was not the case. The former World No.1 added that he was never loved by fans as much as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I acted and still felt like an unwanted child. I asked myself why that was. It hurt me. Then I thought the fans would accept me if I acted differently. But that wasn't the case either," the Serbian tennis star said.

“I was never as loved as Federer and Nadal because I wasn't supposed to be there. I was the little guy, the third guy who came along and said, 'I'm going to be number one.' Many people didn't like that,” he added.

Novak Djokovic says it hurt him that he wasn't as loved as Roger & Rafa, 'I was never as loved as Federer & Nadal because I wasn't supposed to be there. I was the little guy, the 3rd guy who came & said I'm going to be #1.. Many people didn't like that'“I acted and still felt... twitter/Py238BfYJZ

- The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 12, 2025

After the retirements of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic remains the only player from the iconic 'Big 3' still competing at the highest level, continuing the legacy of the golden era while continuing to chase greatness on his own terms. The 'Big 3' of tennis reunited during the Rafael Nadal farewell ceremony at the Roland Garros, sharing an emotional moment that reminded fans of their unparalleled impact on the sport that they dominated for two decades and the camaraderie they built despite fierce rivalries on court.

Novak Djokovic participated in the French Open 2025 and was chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. However, the Serbian's hopes of breaking the tie of 24 Grand Slam titles with former Australian tennis legend Margaret Court were dashed after losing to Jannik Sinner in the semifinal.

Djokovic on his relationship with Federer and Nadal

Speaking on the nature of his relationship with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic never hated them or wished them harm. The Serbian tennis star added that he has always gotten along with Nadal.

“Just because someone is my biggest rival doesn't mean I wish them harm, hate them, or want to do anything else on the court to defeat them. We fought for the win, and the better player won." Djokovic said.

“I've always respected both him and Federer; I've never said a single bad word about them and never will. I looked up to them and still do. But I've always gotten along better with Nadal," he added.

After a semifinal exit at the French Open 2025, Novak Djokovic will keep his hopes of winning a 25th Grand Slam title alive when he returns to Wimbledon, where he will also aim to equal Roger Federer's record of eight titles.