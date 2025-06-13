Vineyard Vines Launches Jaws Collection To Celebrate The 50Th Anniversary Of The Iconic Film

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I was just a kid and Ian was born only a few months later when Steven Spielberg came to Martha's Vineyard to film Jaws in the summer of '74," said Shep Murray, Co-Founder of vineyard vines. "Some of our closest family friends were part of the production, and the stories that came out of it are still legendary. We're excited to celebrate the anniversary of this iconic film with a collection that captures its legacy."

The exclusive Jaws x vineyard vines collection includes a range of iconic apparel and accessories for men, women and kids–featuring short-and long-sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts, polos, and hats. The initial collection will launch on June 14, followed by a second exclusive drop featuring additional limited-edition styles on June 27. The collection will be available on vineyardvines , with select styles offered in vineyard vines retail locations.

"Jaws isn't just our favorite movie, it's a part of our story," said Ian Murray, Co-Founder of vineyard vines. "Our roots are on Martha's Vineyard, where Jaws was filmed, and this collaboration is a celebration of storytelling, summer, and the shared spirit of adventure that's always inspired our brand."

To commemorate this special milestone, vineyard vines will host and participate in a series of events across the country throughout the summer, including special events on Martha's Vineyard during Amity Week (June 20 - 29), in vineyard vines stores across the country and at Jaws movie screenings in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and Universal Products & Experiences.

The Jaws x vineyard vines collection will be available beginning on June 14 on vineyardvines and on June 27 in vineyard vines retail locations. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of summer movie history!

ABOUT VINEYARD VINES

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines and at over 100 freestanding stores.

ABOUT JAWS



Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry 50 years ago on June 20, 1975. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town's chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, five decades later, Universal Pictures' Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences .

Media Contact: Allysha Dunnigan, [email protected]

SOURCE vineyard vines